Brigantine, NJ
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd

4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard · (609) 399-5454
Location

4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor. Views of the bay can be enjoyed from all levels with a covered 1st floor deck, 2nd floor deck off of the living room and an exclusive 3rd floor master bedroom deck! Privacy is not an issue in this home as almost every bedroom has it's own bathroom! Come together for meals, TV time and any number of fun activities that will be held in the wide open living/dining space. Also featuring an elevator, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace, hardwood and tile flooring PLUS ample off street parking (we all know the worst part of the shore during the summer is finding a place to park! No worrying about that when you rent here!). Looking for outdoor activities? Not a problem - this home features a back yard, a boat slip, and is just a short drive or walk to the beautiful beaches of Brigantine. This one is a MUST SEE! Call to set up your tour today and for more information on weekly rates! Pool will be installed for the summer season!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have any available units?
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have?
Some of 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd has a pool.
Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
