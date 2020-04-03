4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd

Amenities

CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor. Views of the bay can be enjoyed from all levels with a covered 1st floor deck, 2nd floor deck off of the living room and an exclusive 3rd floor master bedroom deck! Privacy is not an issue in this home as almost every bedroom has it's own bathroom! Come together for meals, TV time and any number of fun activities that will be held in the wide open living/dining space. Also featuring an elevator, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace, hardwood and tile flooring PLUS ample off street parking (we all know the worst part of the shore during the summer is finding a place to park! No worrying about that when you rent here!). Looking for outdoor activities? Not a problem - this home features a back yard, a boat slip, and is just a short drive or walk to the beautiful beaches of Brigantine. This one is a MUST SEE! Call to set up your tour today and for more information on weekly rates! Pool will be installed for the summer season!