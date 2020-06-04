All apartments in Brigantine
Find more places like 406 31st S Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brigantine, NJ
/
406 31st S Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:09 PM

406 31st S Street

406 31st Street South · (609) 464-3408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brigantine
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

406 31st Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location ! Direct Ocean Front Classic Beach House is available for you and your family to make Beach Memories ! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main upper level - Master Bedroom has a Queen bed, 2nd bedroom with a full and 3rd bedroom has 3 singles (a bunk bed and a single). The lower level family room has a pull out couch. There is a bonus room off of the garage for extra space. Due to the current situation, all renters should bring own bed linens and towels. Property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between rentals. Come enjoy the Beach, the outside Deck and all that Brigantine has to offer ! Available Weekly during June for $2500/wk , July $4500/wk or August $4500/wk or for the Month of June $10k or July $18k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 31st S Street have any available units?
406 31st S Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 31st S Street have?
Some of 406 31st S Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 31st S Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 31st S Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 31st S Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 31st S Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 406 31st S Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 31st S Street does offer parking.
Does 406 31st S Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 31st S Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 31st S Street have a pool?
No, 406 31st S Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 31st S Street have accessible units?
No, 406 31st S Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 31st S Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 31st S Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 31st S Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 31st S Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 406 31st S Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms
Brigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJSomers Point, NJ
Blackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJAbsecon, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity