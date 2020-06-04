406 31st S Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location ! Direct Ocean Front Classic Beach House is available for you and your family to make Beach Memories ! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main upper level - Master Bedroom has a Queen bed, 2nd bedroom with a full and 3rd bedroom has 3 singles (a bunk bed and a single). The lower level family room has a pull out couch. There is a bonus room off of the garage for extra space. Due to the current situation, all renters should bring own bed linens and towels. Property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between rentals. Come enjoy the Beach, the outside Deck and all that Brigantine has to offer ! Available Weekly during June for $2500/wk , July $4500/wk or August $4500/wk or for the Month of June $10k or July $18k.