Brigantine, NJ
215 Vernon Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

215 Vernon Pl

215 Vernon Place · No Longer Available
Location

215 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Beautifully maintained first floor beach block yearly rental. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with central air, gas heat, washer/dryer. No smoking and no pets. Electric is included and condo is furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Vernon Pl have any available units?
215 Vernon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brigantine, NJ.
What amenities does 215 Vernon Pl have?
Some of 215 Vernon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Vernon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
215 Vernon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Vernon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 215 Vernon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 215 Vernon Pl offer parking?
No, 215 Vernon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Vernon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have a pool?
No, 215 Vernon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have accessible units?
No, 215 Vernon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Vernon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Vernon Pl has units with air conditioning.
