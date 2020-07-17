Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brigantine, NJ
/
215 Vernon Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 Vernon Pl
215 Vernon Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Brigantine
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
215 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained first floor beach block yearly rental. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with central air, gas heat, washer/dryer. No smoking and no pets. Electric is included and condo is furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Vernon Pl have any available units?
215 Vernon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brigantine, NJ
.
What amenities does 215 Vernon Pl have?
Some of 215 Vernon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 215 Vernon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
215 Vernon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Vernon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 215 Vernon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brigantine
.
Does 215 Vernon Pl offer parking?
No, 215 Vernon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Vernon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have a pool?
No, 215 Vernon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have accessible units?
No, 215 Vernon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Vernon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Vernon Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Vernon Pl has units with air conditioning.
