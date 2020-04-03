All apartments in Brigantine
204 Roosevelt Blvd

204 North Roosevelt Boulevard · (609) 266-7676
Location

204 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
3 story BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED townhome with elevator. WALK TO BEACH - Ocean views. Garage, parking for 4 cars total. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stainless and granite kitchen. Coffeemaker, toaster, toaster oven, TV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have any available units?
204 Roosevelt Blvd has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have?
Some of 204 Roosevelt Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Roosevelt Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
204 Roosevelt Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Roosevelt Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 204 Roosevelt Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 204 Roosevelt Blvd does offer parking.
Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Roosevelt Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have a pool?
No, 204 Roosevelt Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have accessible units?
No, 204 Roosevelt Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Roosevelt Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Roosevelt Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Roosevelt Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
