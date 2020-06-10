All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:30 PM

1307 Ocean Ave

1307 Ocean Avenue · (609) 839-2036
Location

1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2572 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more. This home offers 3 floors of space with 3 bedrooms on the first level each having their own bathroom, 2nd level with living room w/ fireplace, dining room & a kitchen with a large wrap around deck for entertaining and barbecuing. Third floor is the master bedroom. This is a weekly rental. Call L/A for more information. Professional photos to follow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Ocean Ave have any available units?
1307 Ocean Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1307 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 1307 Ocean Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Ocean Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 1307 Ocean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Ocean Ave does offer parking.
Does 1307 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Ocean Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 1307 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 1307 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Ocean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Ocean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
