1307 Ocean Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more. This home offers 3 floors of space with 3 bedrooms on the first level each having their own bathroom, 2nd level with living room w/ fireplace, dining room & a kitchen with a large wrap around deck for entertaining and barbecuing. Third floor is the master bedroom. This is a weekly rental. Call L/A for more information. Professional photos to follow.