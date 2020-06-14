Rent Calculator
Brigantine, NJ
101 Sailfish Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 10
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Sailfish Dr have any available units?
101 Sailfish Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brigantine, NJ
.
What amenities does 101 Sailfish Dr have?
Some of 101 Sailfish Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 Sailfish Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sailfish Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sailfish Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 Sailfish Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brigantine
.
Does 101 Sailfish Dr offer parking?
No, 101 Sailfish Dr does not offer parking.
Does 101 Sailfish Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Sailfish Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sailfish Dr have a pool?
Yes, 101 Sailfish Dr has a pool.
Does 101 Sailfish Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Sailfish Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sailfish Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Sailfish Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Sailfish Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Sailfish Dr has units with air conditioning.
