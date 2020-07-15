Brandywyne East II

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private Home Benefits without the Headaches. Brandywyne East offers luxury living in a carefree oceanside setting where you can enjoy all the benefits of home ownership, with none of the headaches. Our Brielle apartments feature deluxe amenities to fit your lifestyle including a private garage, finished basements, and updated flooring. We boast modern kitchens and bathrooms in our spacious one and two bedroom apartments. When you stay with us you can expect top notch service from our professional management and maintenance teams. We are perfectly located minutes away from the beach and ocean letting you enjoy all the shore has to offer. Our location gives us access to major roads and highways, so that you can go wherever you need to. If you are looking for entertainment nearby, there is the Jenkinsons Aquarium, Jenkinsons Boardwalk, and Point Pleasant Parasail to complete your time on the beach. Come home to Brandywyne East - where the best the shore has to offer is right inside ...