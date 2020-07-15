All apartments in Brielle
Find more places like Brandywyne East II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brielle, NJ
/
Brandywyne East II
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

Brandywyne East II

100 Brandywyne E · (833) 377-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brielle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ 08730
Brielle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brandywyne East II.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private Home Benefits without the Headaches. Brandywyne East offers luxury living in a carefree oceanside setting where you can enjoy all the benefits of home ownership, with none of the headaches. Our Brielle apartments feature deluxe amenities to fit your lifestyle including a private garage, finished basements, and updated flooring. We boast modern kitchens and bathrooms in our spacious one and two bedroom apartments. When you stay with us you can expect top notch service from our professional management and maintenance teams. We are perfectly located minutes away from the beach and ocean letting you enjoy all the shore has to offer. Our location gives us access to major roads and highways, so that you can go wherever you need to. If you are looking for entertainment nearby, there is the Jenkinsons Aquarium, Jenkinsons Boardwalk, and Point Pleasant Parasail to complete your time on the beach. Come home to Brandywyne East - where the best the shore has to offer is right inside ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: no
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brandywyne East II have any available units?
Brandywyne East II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brielle, NJ.
What amenities does Brandywyne East II have?
Some of Brandywyne East II's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brandywyne East II currently offering any rent specials?
Brandywyne East II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brandywyne East II pet-friendly?
Yes, Brandywyne East II is pet friendly.
Does Brandywyne East II offer parking?
Yes, Brandywyne East II offers parking.
Does Brandywyne East II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brandywyne East II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brandywyne East II have a pool?
No, Brandywyne East II does not have a pool.
Does Brandywyne East II have accessible units?
No, Brandywyne East II does not have accessible units.
Does Brandywyne East II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brandywyne East II has units with dishwashers.
Does Brandywyne East II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brandywyne East II has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Brandywyne East II?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brielle 1 BedroomsBrielle 2 Bedrooms
Brielle 3 BedroomsBrielle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Brielle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJWoodmere, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity