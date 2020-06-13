609 Park Place Avenue

Amenities
RENOVATED HOME - 2 large bedrooms (one with french doors), 1 bath apartment with BASEMENT for storage. W/D hook-up. Newer kitchen with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors, New flooring, Large pantry. Ample storage and closet space. Rocking chair front porch, backyard space. Close to train, town, beach, Ocean Grove and Asbury Park! Laundry is two doors down the street. References and good credit a must!COPY THIS LINK TO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXTp6Fv1TiU&feature=youtu.be