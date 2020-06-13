All apartments in Bradley Beach
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

609 Park Place Avenue

609 Park Place Avenue · (732) 455-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED HOME - 2 large bedrooms (one with french doors), 1 bath apartment with BASEMENT for storage. W/D hook-up. Newer kitchen with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors, New flooring, Large pantry. Ample storage and closet space. Rocking chair front porch, backyard space. Close to train, town, beach, Ocean Grove and Asbury Park! Laundry is two doors down the street. References and good credit a must!COPY THIS LINK TO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXTp6Fv1TiU&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Park Place Avenue have any available units?
609 Park Place Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 609 Park Place Avenue have?
Some of 609 Park Place Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Park Place Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Park Place Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Park Place Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Park Place Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 609 Park Place Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 Park Place Avenue does offer parking.
Does 609 Park Place Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Park Place Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Park Place Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Park Place Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Park Place Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Park Place Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Park Place Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Park Place Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Park Place Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Park Place Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
