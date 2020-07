Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access

A relaxed comfortable environment and a centrally located address offers

you unmatched value. While living at Bound Brook you will enjoy such

amenities as HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED in your rent, as well as gleaming

hardwood floors, frost-free refrigerators, mini-blinds, and unparalleled

customer service. Our top priority is to make your new apartment home as

carefree as possible, allowing you more time with your family and friends.

Call or stop in today...our team of courteous professionals are waiting to

help you make Bound Brook Apartments your new home!