Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking

Nestled on lushly landscaped grounds steps from historic downtown Bordentown, Riverwood Commons offers everything you have been looking for. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments come in a variety of unique set-ups. Each home boasts new kitchens, updated bathrooms, washers and dryers and, high-speed internet connections are just some of the in-home amenities you can enjoy. Unmatched service, top-notch maintenance, and hands-on management are just some of the community amenities that set Riverwood Commons apart from the competition. We are ideally located near 295 and the NJ Turnpike making it easy to get where you need to go. Enjoy nearby shopping and entertainment or have a meal at a local restaurant such as; Town & Country Diner or Alstarz Bar and Grill. Find your new home at Riverwood Commons by contacting us today and scheduling your personalized tour! n