Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwood Commons.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
Nestled on lushly landscaped grounds steps from historic downtown Bordentown, Riverwood Commons offers everything you have been looking for. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments come in a variety of unique set-ups. Each home boasts new kitchens, updated bathrooms, washers and dryers and, high-speed internet connections are just some of the in-home amenities you can enjoy. Unmatched service, top-notch maintenance, and hands-on management are just some of the community amenities that set Riverwood Commons apart from the competition. We are ideally located near 295 and the NJ Turnpike making it easy to get where you need to go. Enjoy nearby shopping and entertainment or have a meal at a local restaurant such as; Town & Country Diner or Alstarz Bar and Grill. Find your new home at Riverwood Commons by contacting us today and scheduling your personalized tour! n
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit