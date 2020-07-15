All apartments in Bordentown
Bordentown, NJ
Riverwood Commons
Riverwood Commons

30 East Union Street · (833) 473-5901
Location

30 East Union Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwood Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
Nestled on lushly landscaped grounds steps from historic downtown Bordentown, Riverwood Commons offers everything you have been looking for. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments come in a variety of unique set-ups. Each home boasts new kitchens, updated bathrooms, washers and dryers and, high-speed internet connections are just some of the in-home amenities you can enjoy. Unmatched service, top-notch maintenance, and hands-on management are just some of the community amenities that set Riverwood Commons apart from the competition. We are ideally located near 295 and the NJ Turnpike making it easy to get where you need to go. Enjoy nearby shopping and entertainment or have a meal at a local restaurant such as; Town & Country Diner or Alstarz Bar and Grill. Find your new home at Riverwood Commons by contacting us today and scheduling your personalized tour! n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for our parking policy. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwood Commons have any available units?
Riverwood Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bordentown, NJ.
What amenities does Riverwood Commons have?
Some of Riverwood Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwood Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwood Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwood Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwood Commons is pet friendly.
Does Riverwood Commons offer parking?
Yes, Riverwood Commons offers parking.
Does Riverwood Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverwood Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwood Commons have a pool?
No, Riverwood Commons does not have a pool.
Does Riverwood Commons have accessible units?
No, Riverwood Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwood Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwood Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverwood Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverwood Commons has units with air conditioning.
