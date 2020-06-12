/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 W CHURCH STREET
6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.
Results within 1 mile of Bordentown
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
533 2nd St Available 07/01/20 Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Amboy Ave
39 Amboy Avenue, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious townhouse near public transportation - Property Id: 287794 This lovely 3-bedroom 1 bath home makes a perfect starter home! New Carper and freshly painted.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
348 Cleveland Ave
348 Cleveland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
348 Cleveland Ave Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed / 2 Bath house ready to move in! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 FRANCIS AVENUE
26 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 bedroom semi in Hamilton Township with living room and dining room. Oil furnace is only 10 years old. Tenant pays electric, gas. water, and sewer . Renter's insurance required.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24582 E MAIN STREET
24582 East Main Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming colonial style home has been tastefully tastefully renovated and is ready for new tenants. It is only a short walk to town and convenient to Routes 206,295 NJ and Pa Turnpike. Also close to Joint Military Base.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
18 Chester Avenue
18 Chester Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Great Beginnings!!!Pristine colonial on large corner lot in quiet friendly neighborhood. Spotless Colonial in quiet neighborhood. All on beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors. Close to train stations, I295, I195, Rt 1, and the Turnpike.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
171 NORMAN AVENUE
171 Norman Avenue, Roebling, NJ
Remodeled Semi detached on a double lot. The first thing you will see as you enter the house is the enclosed sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee.
1 of 14
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Results within 10 miles of Bordentown
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 BAILLY DRIVE
21 Bailly Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1455 sqft
"Outstanding "Also for rent at $2,000.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in prestigious "Bridle Club"Enter into this home and be captivated by the upgraded flooring. The large formal dining room is breathtaking.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
320 Walnut Ave
320 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 beds 1bath - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829248)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
