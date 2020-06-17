All apartments in Bordentown
Find more places like 6 W CHURCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bordentown, NJ
/
6 W CHURCH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6 W CHURCH STREET

6 West Church Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bordentown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have any available units?
6 W CHURCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bordentown, NJ.
Is 6 W CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6 W CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 W CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bordentown.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET offer parking?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have a pool?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Apartments
601 Park St
Bordentown, NJ 08505

Similar Pages

Bordentown 1 BedroomsBordentown 2 Bedrooms
Bordentown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBordentown Apartments with Pool
Bordentown Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAMerchantville, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJRockledge, PAVista Center, NJGreen Knoll, NJ
Gloucester City, NJSayreville, NJRoebling, NJWest Freehold, NJFort Washington, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University