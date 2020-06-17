Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bordentown
Find more places like 6 W CHURCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bordentown, NJ
/
6 W CHURCH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 W CHURCH STREET
6 West Church Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bordentown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have any available units?
6 W CHURCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bordentown, NJ
.
Is 6 W CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6 W CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 W CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bordentown
.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET offer parking?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have a pool?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 W CHURCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 W CHURCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Apartments
601 Park St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Similar Pages
Bordentown 1 Bedrooms
Bordentown 2 Bedrooms
Bordentown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bordentown Apartments with Pool
Bordentown Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Levittown, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lakewood, NJ
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJ
Willow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PA
Doylestown, PA
Merchantville, NJ
Pennington, NJ
Beverly, NJ
Rockledge, PA
Vista Center, NJ
Green Knoll, NJ
Gloucester City, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Roebling, NJ
West Freehold, NJ
Fort Washington, PA
Newtown, PA
Browns Mills, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Ashland, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJ
Bristol, PA
Leisuretowne, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Princeton University