Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bernardsville, NJ

Finding an apartment in Bernardsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
67 ANDERSON HILL RD
67 Anderson Hill Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great location! Close to town, shopping and easy access to direct train/bus line to NYC. Quiet location, desirable first floor unit. Parking directly behind unit. Gleaming laminate flooring in living/dining room and bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Bernardsville

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4 HILLTOP RD
4 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oversized 2 bedroom apt in the hub of Mendham township. Featuring new kit appliances& baths. transportation & walking dist to all shopping & restaurants. Walking dist to Mendham high School .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
Results within 10 miles of Bernardsville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
40 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Morristown
6 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
Morristown
27 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1236 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1099 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bernardsville, NJ

Finding an apartment in Bernardsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

