Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Bernardsville, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 MORRISTOWN RD
23 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Laundry mat in town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2
124 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2 in Bernardsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bernardsville

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
165 BLISS RD
165 Bliss Road, Mendham, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville
Results within 5 miles of Bernardsville

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2 East Main Street - 2
2 E Main St, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath downtown apartment 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
250 POTOMAC DR
250 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Light & Bright 1st floor condo features beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, Double sink vanity in bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, Walk-in Closet in Master bedroom, Garage, & Basement. New gas range.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
51 WOODWARD LN
51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
343 WREN LN
343 Wren Lane, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1858 sqft
Rare C which is the largest model..

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
78 WENDOVER CT
78 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bright & sunny first floor,2 bed/2bath end unit.Direct access to garage from unit. Newer carpet in master bedroom. Newer stove.Slider to patio.Close to shopping & major commuting routes.No smoking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
76 DORCHESTER DR
76 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2100 sqft
You will love this delightful North-East facing End unit Townhouse located in a cul-de-sac in Hamilton Crest community. This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has an extra den/office at 2nd level giving you more than 2100 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
113 WEXFORD WAY
113 Wexford Way, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
FOR RENT! This truly breathtaking & dramatic design will have you living like a star! Totally renovated! Skylights & fabulous wndw walls for natural light & gorgeous sunset views! Multi-level deck! Enter into a stylish open great room accented by

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
82 MAYFIELD RD
82 Mayfield Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Painted & cleaned & ready for a new tenant! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath has wonderful natural light, vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace opens to dining room, 1 bath with access from master bedroom with double closets, large deck with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bernardsville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bernardsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

