2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bernardsville, NJ
56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2
56 Mount Airy Road, Bernardsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom property has been completely updated and is flooded with natural light. The property includes an outdoor entertaining area and is located within blocks of downtown Bernardsville and the train station.
124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2
124 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Results within 5 miles of Bernardsville
2 East Main Street - 2
2 E Main St, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath downtown apartment 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking.
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.
250 POTOMAC DR
250 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Light & Bright 1st floor condo features beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, Double sink vanity in bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, Walk-in Closet in Master bedroom, Garage, & Basement. New gas range.
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
4 HILLTOP RD
4 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oversized 2 bedroom apt in the hub of Mendham township. Featuring new kit appliances& baths. transportation & walking dist to all shopping & restaurants. Walking dist to Mendham high School .
78 VILLAGE DR
78 Village Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Private and bright, 2 BR and 2 BA unit with beautiful views, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Master suite is with full bath and walk-in closet. Large eat-in kitchen.
78 WENDOVER CT
78 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bright & sunny first floor,2 bed/2bath end unit.Direct access to garage from unit. Newer carpet in master bedroom. Newer stove.Slider to patio.Close to shopping & major commuting routes.No smoking.
213 ENGLISH PL
213 English Pl, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious and bright one-floor living in convenient location. Features include parquet-style floors, Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet, eat-in kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, assigned parking space.
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.
82 MAYFIELD RD
82 Mayfield Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Painted & cleaned & ready for a new tenant! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath has wonderful natural light, vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace opens to dining room, 1 bath with access from master bedroom with double closets, large deck with
60 CHESWICH CT
60 Cheswich Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Renovated 2 bedrm townhouse sits at quiet Parkside section on the Hills, Upper floors, Great view.
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
123 SMITHFIELD CT
123 Smithfield Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
First-floor 2b1b in Spring Ridge, quiet location. Granite countertop, under-mounted sink, Pergoflooring throughout. Freshly painted in neutral tone. 1-car garage and Large private storage in basement.
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.
52 JAMESTOWN RD
52 Jamestown Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2nd floor unit with renovated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Large living/dining room, private sitting area outside the front door.
49 WOODWARD LN
49 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen 2015 and updated baths. Model 250 end unit in prime location backing to open space. LR w/fp, EIK, and two large bedrooms. NTN reports required for all tenants named on any submitted lease.
27 BALDWIN CT
27 Baldwin Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Results within 10 miles of Bernardsville
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
