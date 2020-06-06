16 OLD ARMY RD

Amenities

Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light. Main level: 3 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen with deck, living & dining rooms. Ground level: 1 bedroom, full bath, rec room with walkout to large backyard, office, laundry room & access to 1 car attached garage. Located in a neighborhood setting, close to downtown Bernardsville, well regarded schools and train & bus to NYC. NTN report required, pets considered on case by case basis, non smoking, minimum 1 year lease.