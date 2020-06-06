All apartments in Bernardsville
16 OLD ARMY RD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

16 OLD ARMY RD

16 Old Army Road · (908) 975-9756
Location

16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light. Main level: 3 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen with deck, living & dining rooms. Ground level: 1 bedroom, full bath, rec room with walkout to large backyard, office, laundry room & access to 1 car attached garage. Located in a neighborhood setting, close to downtown Bernardsville, well regarded schools and train & bus to NYC. NTN report required, pets considered on case by case basis, non smoking, minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 OLD ARMY RD have any available units?
16 OLD ARMY RD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 OLD ARMY RD have?
Some of 16 OLD ARMY RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 OLD ARMY RD currently offering any rent specials?
16 OLD ARMY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 OLD ARMY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 OLD ARMY RD is pet friendly.
Does 16 OLD ARMY RD offer parking?
Yes, 16 OLD ARMY RD does offer parking.
Does 16 OLD ARMY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 OLD ARMY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 OLD ARMY RD have a pool?
No, 16 OLD ARMY RD does not have a pool.
Does 16 OLD ARMY RD have accessible units?
No, 16 OLD ARMY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16 OLD ARMY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 OLD ARMY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 OLD ARMY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 OLD ARMY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
