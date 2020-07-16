/
1 bedroom apartments
39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berlin, NJ
14 TANSBORO RD.
14 Tansboro Road, Berlin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$849
550 sqft
Welcome to your new home at 14 Tansboro Rd. There 1 very nice sized bedroom, an eat in kitchen, and a nice sized family room. Photos were taken upon move out of previous tenant. Better photos to come, but unit has a nice, B&B type feel to it.
Results within 1 mile of Berlin
169 BATE AVENUE
169 Bate Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
11 sqft
Totally redone spacios and updated floor plan. This 1 bedroom Modern layout, all in one floor large unit. Move in condition. Tenant pays rent , electric and heat. Water/ sewer is included in the rent. Large parking area.
Results within 5 miles of Berlin
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.
43 CHELMSFORD COURT
43 Chelmsford Court, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
This Move in ready lower level condo in the Oak Hollow section of Kings Grant is a beauty . Open floor plan with new carpet and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen has new counters , cabinets and center island.
Results within 10 miles of Berlin
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
984 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1301 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
607 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
810 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.