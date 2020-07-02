Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Welcome to your new home at 14 Tansboro Rd. There 1 very nice sized bedroom, an eat in kitchen, and a nice sized family room. Photos were taken upon move out of previous tenant. Better photos to come, but unit has a nice, B&B type feel to it. Nestled on a quiet street on a large property just off of WHP, with great access to bus transportation. There aren't many rental properties that become available in Berlin Borough, which attends Berlin Elementary and Middle Schools, and Eastern High School.