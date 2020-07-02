All apartments in Berlin
14 TANSBORO RD.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

14 TANSBORO RD.

14 Tansboro Road · (856) 770-8588
Location

14 Tansboro Road, Berlin, NJ 08009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home at 14 Tansboro Rd. There 1 very nice sized bedroom, an eat in kitchen, and a nice sized family room. Photos were taken upon move out of previous tenant. Better photos to come, but unit has a nice, B&B type feel to it. Nestled on a quiet street on a large property just off of WHP, with great access to bus transportation. There aren't many rental properties that become available in Berlin Borough, which attends Berlin Elementary and Middle Schools, and Eastern High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 TANSBORO RD. have any available units?
14 TANSBORO RD. has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14 TANSBORO RD. currently offering any rent specials?
14 TANSBORO RD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 TANSBORO RD. pet-friendly?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berlin.
Does 14 TANSBORO RD. offer parking?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. does not offer parking.
Does 14 TANSBORO RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 TANSBORO RD. have a pool?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. does not have a pool.
Does 14 TANSBORO RD. have accessible units?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 TANSBORO RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 TANSBORO RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 TANSBORO RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
