112 W TAUNTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original hardwood flooring that conveniently lies between the bedrooms and dining room. The kitchen is newly renovated with soft close cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator w/ ice maker, microwave, dishwasher and gas oven/range. This property also offers generous space in its finished basement and a fenced-in yard for pet owners. Washer and dryer are provided. The driveway leads to a detached garage, suitable for single car parking or storage. Public water and sewer. No smoking. Showings to begin on May 23, 2020. Please contact Branden Harris at (856) 552- 0505 ext. 405 to schedule your showing!