Berlin, NJ
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

112 W TAUNTON AVENUE

112 West Taunton Avenue · (856) 577-3033
Location

112 West Taunton Avenue, Berlin, NJ 08009

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original hardwood flooring that conveniently lies between the bedrooms and dining room. The kitchen is newly renovated with soft close cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator w/ ice maker, microwave, dishwasher and gas oven/range. This property also offers generous space in its finished basement and a fenced-in yard for pet owners. Washer and dryer are provided. The driveway leads to a detached garage, suitable for single car parking or storage. Public water and sewer. No smoking. Showings to begin on May 23, 2020. Please contact Branden Harris at (856) 552- 0505 ext. 405 to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have any available units?
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have?
Some of 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 W TAUNTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
