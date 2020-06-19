All apartments in Berlin
Find more places like 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berlin, NJ
/
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

103 ESTAUGH AVENUE

103 Estaugh Avenue · (856) 784-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ 08009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted. This home also features a walk up attic and full, unfinished basement for storage, with laundry hook up. Front porch and rear yard. Central location within walking distance to public transportation and the center of downtown Berlin Boro. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including twp sewer and CCMUA, and all exterior yard maintenance, lawn, snow removal. Any existing appliances are included in AS-IS condition. Garage is not included in the rental. Prospective tenants must provide proof of any rental history, 650+ credit or a co-signor. Property is also listed for sale and tenants will cooperate with showings on 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have any available units?
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have?
Some of 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berlin.
Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103 ESTAUGH AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PA
Williamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAMillville, NJClementon, NJPine Hill, NJEchelon, NJStratford, NJAshland, NJGreentree, NJ
Magnolia, NJHaddonfield, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJRunnemede, NJHaddon Heights, NJBellmawr, NJRamblewood, NJEllisburg, NJAudubon, NJClayton, NJCollingswood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity