103 ESTAUGH AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted. This home also features a walk up attic and full, unfinished basement for storage, with laundry hook up. Front porch and rear yard. Central location within walking distance to public transportation and the center of downtown Berlin Boro. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including twp sewer and CCMUA, and all exterior yard maintenance, lawn, snow removal. Any existing appliances are included in AS-IS condition. Garage is not included in the rental. Prospective tenants must provide proof of any rental history, 650+ credit or a co-signor. Property is also listed for sale and tenants will cooperate with showings on 24 hour notice.