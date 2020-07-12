Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

Larch Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale one bedroom and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds. The apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors, off-street parking (with garages available) and the laundry facilities are located throughout the community. There is also 24/7 maintenance/emergency assistance provided by our employees.



Situated just minutes from the heart of downtown Teaneck, Larch Gardens is conveniently located near extraordinary downtown shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses traveling frequently to the Port Authority in mid-town and across the George Washington Bridge. Teaneck is also in close proximity to many major highways, including Routes 95, 80, 46 and 4 and the Riverside Square Mall.



Come see us, one visit will convince you that your next address should be Larch Gardens.