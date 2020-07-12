All apartments in Bergen County
Larch Gardens Apartments
Larch Gardens Apartments

744 Elm Ave · (833) 275-7210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

744 Elm Ave, Bergen County, NJ 07666

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Larch Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale one bedroom and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds. The apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors, off-street parking (with garages available) and the laundry facilities are located throughout the community. There is also 24/7 maintenance/emergency assistance provided by our employees.

Situated just minutes from the heart of downtown Teaneck, Larch Gardens is conveniently located near extraordinary downtown shopping and dining. The transportation to New York City is excellent with buses traveling frequently to the Port Authority in mid-town and across the George Washington Bridge. Teaneck is also in close proximity to many major highways, including Routes 95, 80, 46 and 4 and the Riverside Square Mall.

Come see us, one visit will convince you that your next address should be Larch Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Larch Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Larch Gardens Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bergen County, NJ.
What amenities does Larch Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Larch Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Larch Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Larch Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Larch Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Larch Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Larch Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Larch Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Larch Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Larch Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Larch Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Larch Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Larch Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Larch Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Larch Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Larch Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Larch Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Larch Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
