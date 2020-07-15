Cloverdale Associates, LLC

Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ 07663
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 414-D1 · Avail. Aug 22
$1,515
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft
Unit 414-X2 · Avail. Aug 22
$1,535
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft
Unit 444-O1 · Avail. now
$1,535
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 424-E2 · Avail. Jul 22
$1,930
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities. Relax in the knowledge that all your needs will be met by the on-site management and maintenance team. At Cloverdale Park your home is your sanctuary where garden-style living meets suburban convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit