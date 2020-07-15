All apartments in Bergen County
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Cloverdale Associates, LLC

414 N Midland Ave · (209) 269-8869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ 07663

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414-D1 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,515

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 414-X2 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 444-O1 · Avail. now

$1,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 424-E2 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cloverdale Associates, LLC.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities. Relax in the knowledge that all your needs will be met by the on-site management and maintenance team. At Cloverdale Park your home is your sanctuary where garden-style living meets suburban convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have any available units?
Cloverdale Associates, LLC has 13 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have?
Some of Cloverdale Associates, LLC's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cloverdale Associates, LLC currently offering any rent specials?
Cloverdale Associates, LLC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cloverdale Associates, LLC pet-friendly?
Yes, Cloverdale Associates, LLC is pet friendly.
Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC offer parking?
Yes, Cloverdale Associates, LLC offers parking.
Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cloverdale Associates, LLC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have a pool?
No, Cloverdale Associates, LLC does not have a pool.
Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have accessible units?
No, Cloverdale Associates, LLC does not have accessible units.
Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cloverdale Associates, LLC has units with dishwashers.
Does Cloverdale Associates, LLC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cloverdale Associates, LLC has units with air conditioning.
