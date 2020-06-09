All apartments in Bergen County
2386 Quill Ct
Last updated April 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

2386 Quill Ct

2386 Quill Court · (201) 445-4300 ext. 231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ 07430

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath. Two additional bedrooms with hall bath. Laundry is on 2nd floor. Basement has office/playroom plus storage. This unit is near the top of the hill (wonderful view) and faces east. The community has pool, tennis and clubhouse. Extra parking spaces in front of unit. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Occupancy date is 6/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 Quill Ct have any available units?
2386 Quill Ct has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2386 Quill Ct have?
Some of 2386 Quill Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 Quill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2386 Quill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 Quill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2386 Quill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 2386 Quill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2386 Quill Ct offers parking.
Does 2386 Quill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2386 Quill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 Quill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2386 Quill Ct has a pool.
Does 2386 Quill Ct have accessible units?
No, 2386 Quill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 Quill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2386 Quill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2386 Quill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2386 Quill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
