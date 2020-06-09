2386 Quill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath. Two additional bedrooms with hall bath. Laundry is on 2nd floor. Basement has office/playroom plus storage. This unit is near the top of the hill (wonderful view) and faces east. The community has pool, tennis and clubhouse. Extra parking spaces in front of unit. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Occupancy date is 6/15.