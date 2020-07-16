227 TEANECK RD

Amenities

Introducing THE GABRIEL! Teaneck's newest mid-rise luxury rental complex. This 2-bed, 2-bath 1,250 SF unit features sunny, bright and spacious living areas, 10 ft. high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, custom crown and base moldings, custom shades, washer/dryer, and 1 parking space included. Each apartment has its own central HVAC system. All apartments are prewired for cable and internet services. This is the perfect home for COMMUTERS- the bus to port authority is right in front of the building on Teaneck Rd and minutes away from major highways.