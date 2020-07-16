All apartments in Bergen County
227 TEANECK RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

227 TEANECK RD

227 Teaneck Road · (973) 783-7400
Location

227 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ 07666

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Introducing THE GABRIEL! Teaneck's newest mid-rise luxury rental complex. This 2-bed, 2-bath 1,250 SF unit features sunny, bright and spacious living areas, 10 ft. high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, custom crown and base moldings, custom shades, washer/dryer, and 1 parking space included. Each apartment has its own central HVAC system. All apartments are prewired for cable and internet services. This is the perfect home for COMMUTERS- the bus to port authority is right in front of the building on Teaneck Rd and minutes away from major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 TEANECK RD have any available units?
227 TEANECK RD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 TEANECK RD have?
Some of 227 TEANECK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 TEANECK RD currently offering any rent specials?
227 TEANECK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 TEANECK RD pet-friendly?
No, 227 TEANECK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 227 TEANECK RD offer parking?
Yes, 227 TEANECK RD offers parking.
Does 227 TEANECK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 TEANECK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 TEANECK RD have a pool?
No, 227 TEANECK RD does not have a pool.
Does 227 TEANECK RD have accessible units?
No, 227 TEANECK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 227 TEANECK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 TEANECK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 TEANECK RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 TEANECK RD has units with air conditioning.
