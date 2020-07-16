All apartments in Bergen County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:57 PM

2158 JORDAN CT

2158 Jordan Court · (866) 201-6210
Location

2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ 07430

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah. Home features brand new master bathroom, a new kitchen w/stainless steel Samsung appliances, central AC, finished basement, attic storage, renovated closets, laundry room, private terrace with picturesque views & deeded parking. Truly an wonderful community w/low taxes and very low maintenance fees that include a pool, children's play area, tennis courts, community room and beautifully landscaped grounds. Top rated school system and close to NY/NJ transportation. This is it the one you have been waiting for! Home also being offered furnished, for $3200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 JORDAN CT have any available units?
2158 JORDAN CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2158 JORDAN CT have?
Some of 2158 JORDAN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 JORDAN CT currently offering any rent specials?
2158 JORDAN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 JORDAN CT pet-friendly?
No, 2158 JORDAN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 2158 JORDAN CT offer parking?
Yes, 2158 JORDAN CT offers parking.
Does 2158 JORDAN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 JORDAN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 JORDAN CT have a pool?
Yes, 2158 JORDAN CT has a pool.
Does 2158 JORDAN CT have accessible units?
No, 2158 JORDAN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 JORDAN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2158 JORDAN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2158 JORDAN CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2158 JORDAN CT has units with air conditioning.
