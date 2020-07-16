2158 JORDAN CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah. Home features brand new master bathroom, a new kitchen w/stainless steel Samsung appliances, central AC, finished basement, attic storage, renovated closets, laundry room, private terrace with picturesque views & deeded parking. Truly an wonderful community w/low taxes and very low maintenance fees that include a pool, children's play area, tennis courts, community room and beautifully landscaped grounds. Top rated school system and close to NY/NJ transportation. This is it the one you have been waiting for! Home also being offered furnished, for $3200.