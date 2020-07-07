All apartments in Bergen County
1099 DEVON CT
1099 DEVON CT

1099 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Devon Court, Bergen County, NJ 07430

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully renovated 1 bedrm/1 bth first floor end unit . Modern kitchen and updated BTH, laminate wd flrs, gas fireplace & new carpet. Amenities: pool, clubhouse and tot lot.Close to NY &NJ highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 DEVON CT have any available units?
1099 DEVON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bergen County, NJ.
What amenities does 1099 DEVON CT have?
Some of 1099 DEVON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 DEVON CT currently offering any rent specials?
1099 DEVON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 DEVON CT pet-friendly?
No, 1099 DEVON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 1099 DEVON CT offer parking?
Yes, 1099 DEVON CT offers parking.
Does 1099 DEVON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 DEVON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 DEVON CT have a pool?
Yes, 1099 DEVON CT has a pool.
Does 1099 DEVON CT have accessible units?
No, 1099 DEVON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 DEVON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1099 DEVON CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 DEVON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1099 DEVON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
