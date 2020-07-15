Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocean Harbor.
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home. Spacious rooms with ocean-view balconies, private parking and convenient location are matched only by the high quality living provided by your professional on-site management and maintenance team. Featuring upgraded kitchens and baths and charming hardwood floors, Ocean Harbor is walking distance to recreation, dining, shopping, schools and mass transit. Looking for the perfect lifestyle? You will find it at Ocean Harbor Easy living on the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over.
Deposit: 1month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit.
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
