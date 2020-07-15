Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed

Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home. Spacious rooms with ocean-view balconies, private parking and convenient location are matched only by the high quality living provided by your professional on-site management and maintenance team. Featuring upgraded kitchens and baths and charming hardwood floors, Ocean Harbor is walking distance to recreation, dining, shopping, schools and mass transit. Looking for the perfect lifestyle? You will find it at Ocean Harbor Easy living on the beach.