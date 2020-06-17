All apartments in Belmar
800 A Street
800 A Street

800 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 A Street, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Winter Rental. Available Sept.18, 2020-May 17, 2021. One block from Belmar Beach. 3 Bedrooms plus large bonus room on 2nd level. 1.5 Bathrooms. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

