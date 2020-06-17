Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM
800 A Street
Location
800 A Street, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Winter Rental. Available Sept.18, 2020-May 17, 2021. One block from Belmar Beach. 3 Bedrooms plus large bonus room on 2nd level. 1.5 Bathrooms. Tenant to pay all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 A Street have any available units?
800 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belmar, NJ
.
Is 800 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 A Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belmar
.
Does 800 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 A Street does offer parking.
Does 800 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 A Street have a pool?
No, 800 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 A Street have accessible units?
No, 800 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 A Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 A Street does not have units with air conditioning.
