All apartments in Belmar
Find more places like 104 5th Ave - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmar, NJ
/
104 5th Ave - 2
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

104 5th Ave - 2

104 5th Avenue · (732) 772-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details).
.
Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant. The apartment features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with ice maker, hardwood floors, custom bathroom with bathtub, a ton of closet space, off-street parking, on-site laundry and more! Must have good credit and income. Strictly non-smoking.
This 30 unit apartment complex is on the Ocean Block of Silver Lake in Belmar, just a short walk to the beach, boardwalk, restaurants and shops. This complex is being beautified with new finishes and amenities. Many apartments have direct ocean and lake views, and there is ample private off-street parking. Rent includes heat, hot water and cooking gas, Tenant's pay for their own electricity, cable and internet. Bicycle storage, professional management, and other upgrades and improvements are all part of living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 5th Ave - 2 have any available units?
104 5th Ave - 2 has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 5th Ave - 2 have?
Some of 104 5th Ave - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 5th Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
104 5th Ave - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 5th Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 5th Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 104 5th Ave - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 104 5th Ave - 2 does offer parking.
Does 104 5th Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 5th Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 5th Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 104 5th Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 104 5th Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 104 5th Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 104 5th Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 5th Ave - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 5th Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 5th Ave - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 5th Ave - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719

Similar Pages

Belmar 1 BedroomsBelmar 2 Bedrooms
Belmar Apartments with BalconyBelmar Apartments with Parking
Belmar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJ
Cedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity