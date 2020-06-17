104 5th Ave - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details).

.

Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant. The apartment features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances with ice maker, hardwood floors, custom bathroom with bathtub, a ton of closet space, off-street parking, on-site laundry and more! Must have good credit and income. Strictly non-smoking.

This 30 unit apartment complex is on the Ocean Block of Silver Lake in Belmar, just a short walk to the beach, boardwalk, restaurants and shops. This complex is being beautified with new finishes and amenities. Many apartments have direct ocean and lake views, and there is ample private off-street parking. Rent includes heat, hot water and cooking gas, Tenant's pay for their own electricity, cable and internet. Bicycle storage, professional management, and other upgrades and improvements are all part of living here.