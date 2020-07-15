All apartments in Belleville
Forest Hill Properties

115 Davey St · (646) 768-9819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,135

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Junior 1 Bedroom-1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Standard 1 Bedroom-1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Large 1 Bedroom-1

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Standard 2 Bedroom-1

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Large 2 Bedroom-1

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Duplex 2 Bedroom-1

$2,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Hill Properties.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Hill Properties have any available units?
Forest Hill Properties offers studio floorplans starting at $1,135, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,625. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Forest Hill Properties have?
Some of Forest Hill Properties's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Hill Properties currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Hill Properties is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Hill Properties pet-friendly?
No, Forest Hill Properties is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does Forest Hill Properties offer parking?
Yes, Forest Hill Properties offers parking.
Does Forest Hill Properties have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Hill Properties does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Hill Properties have a pool?
No, Forest Hill Properties does not have a pool.
Does Forest Hill Properties have accessible units?
No, Forest Hill Properties does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Hill Properties have units with dishwashers?
No, Forest Hill Properties does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Hill Properties have units with air conditioning?
No, Forest Hill Properties does not have units with air conditioning.
