Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

539 Joralemon Street Apartments

539 Joralemon St · (833) 272-5928
Location

539 Joralemon St, Belleville, NJ 07109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 539 Joralemon Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated in an historic three story building, The Apartments at 539 Joralemon Street have one and two bedroom apartments with separate dining rooms and with heat and hot water included in the rent. Apartments feature modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and available off-street parking. The superintendent is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs and 24 hour emergency service is also available.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 3, 21 and the Garden State Parkway.

Once you visit, you will understand why so many people love to call The Apartments at 539 Joralemon Street, home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have any available units?
539 Joralemon Street Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleville, NJ.
What amenities does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have?
Some of 539 Joralemon Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Joralemon Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
539 Joralemon Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Joralemon Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments offers parking.
Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have a pool?
No, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Joralemon Street Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Joralemon Street Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
