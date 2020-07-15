539 Joralemon Street Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed on-site laundry online portal smoke-free community

Situated in an historic three story building, The Apartments at 539 Joralemon Street have one and two bedroom apartments with separate dining rooms and with heat and hot water included in the rent. Apartments feature modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and available off-street parking. The superintendent is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs and 24 hour emergency service is also available.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 3, 21 and the Garden State Parkway.



Once you visit, you will understand why so many people love to call The Apartments at 539 Joralemon Street, home.