All apartments in Beckett
Find more places like Pond View at Weatherby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beckett, NJ
/
Pond View at Weatherby
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Pond View at Weatherby

100 Westbrook Dr · (856) 263-4361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beckett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ 08085

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Pond View Drive Apt. H-302 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Unit 1 Pond View Drive Apt. F-204 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Unit 1 Pond View Drive Apt. K-204 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pond View at Weatherby.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs. Imagine living in a magnificently appointed two bedroom, two bath apartment that, in addition to having a private entrance, has direct access from your own private garage into your residence without the need to go outside. Our spacious apartments also offer two bedroom, two bath floorplans with oversized dens. At the Apartments at Weatherby, experience and enjoy a bucolic setting, high-end amenities including the amazing Club at Weatherby, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness room, great room with coffee bar and spectacular fireplace, flat screen HDTV’s, and free Wi-Fi availability. A lovely outdoor pool, barbeque, and picnic areas compliment the indoor amenities. A commuter’s dream, Apartments at Weatherby are ideally located with easy access to Routes I-295, I-676, the New Jersey Turnpike, PA I-95, and 476. We are also located within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Airport, the New Jersey shore points, and the State of Delaware. With an incredible amenity package and the convenience of an outstanding location, Apartments at Weatherby offers the largest apartments you will find. For the ultimate living experience, select Apartments at Weatherby as your next home.

Pets allowed in some units

(RLNE2420379)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per occupant over 18 years old
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $450/pet
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Bread and weight restrictions. Pet fees are per pet up to 2 pet per unit
Cats
deposit: $400/pet
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pond View at Weatherby have any available units?
Pond View at Weatherby has 4 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pond View at Weatherby have?
Some of Pond View at Weatherby's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pond View at Weatherby currently offering any rent specials?
Pond View at Weatherby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pond View at Weatherby pet-friendly?
Yes, Pond View at Weatherby is pet friendly.
Does Pond View at Weatherby offer parking?
Yes, Pond View at Weatherby offers parking.
Does Pond View at Weatherby have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pond View at Weatherby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pond View at Weatherby have a pool?
Yes, Pond View at Weatherby has a pool.
Does Pond View at Weatherby have accessible units?
Yes, Pond View at Weatherby has accessible units.
Does Pond View at Weatherby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pond View at Weatherby has units with dishwashers.
Does Pond View at Weatherby have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pond View at Weatherby has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Pond View at Weatherby?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr
Beckett, NJ 08085

Similar Pages

Beckett 2 BedroomsBeckett Apartments with Balcony
Beckett Apartments with GarageBeckett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beckett Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJ
Stratford, NJWyncote, PARamblewood, NJCollegeville, PAClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity