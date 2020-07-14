Pond View at Weatherby

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs. Imagine living in a magnificently appointed two bedroom, two bath apartment that, in addition to having a private entrance, has direct access from your own private garage into your residence without the need to go outside. Our spacious apartments also offer two bedroom, two bath floorplans with oversized dens. At the Apartments at Weatherby, experience and enjoy a bucolic setting, high-end amenities including the amazing Club at Weatherby, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness room, great room with coffee bar and spectacular fireplace, flat screen HDTV’s, and free Wi-Fi availability. A lovely outdoor pool, barbeque, and picnic areas compliment the indoor amenities. A commuter’s dream, Apartments at Weatherby are ideally located with easy access to Routes I-295, I-676, the New Jersey Turnpike, PA I-95, and 476. We are also located within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Airport, the New Jersey shore points, and the State of Delaware. With an incredible amenity package and the convenience of an outstanding location, Apartments at Weatherby offers the largest apartments you will find. For the ultimate living experience, select Apartments at Weatherby as your next home.



Pets allowed in some units



