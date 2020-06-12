/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beach Haven West, NJ
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1378 MILL CREEK ROAD
1378 Mill Creek Road, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This is a summer rental. Three bedroom, open floor plan, lagoon, dock ready for catching those crabs. Close to LBI beaches, the parkway for a quick trip to AC.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
20 Amy Drive
20 Amy Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Enjoy the beauty of the water and minutes to LBI! This is a beautiful second floor apartment with a spacious deck Don't miss out!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1048 JENNIFER LANE
1048 Jennifer Lane, Beach Haven West, NJ
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. Are you Dreaming of a vacation at the jersey shore?? This house is for you. Four bedrooms, three baths, kitchen, dining room, take your coffee out onto the deck in the back and look down the lagoon to the morning sun.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MILL CREEK ROAD
1107 Mill Creek Road, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
this is a very special summer rental, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, indoor elevator, all appliances, c/a, outdoor shower, large decks on each floor with unlimited views, beach passes, plenty of parking, available may thru sept, built in 2018, rent is
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 MORTON DRIVE
116 Morton Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2000 sqft
This amazing lagoon front home in Beach Haven West is available for weekly rental.
Results within 5 miles of Beach Haven West
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Nautilus Dr
33 Nautilus Drive, Ocean Acres, NJ
33 Nautilus - Property Id: 281669 Come check out this beautifully remodeled mother/daughter home. Brand new flooring, painting, and plenty of other upgrades. Call now 845.671.9841 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Capstan St
16 Capstan Street, Ocean County, NJ
16 Capstan - Property Id: 271686 16 Capstan St, Barnegat, NJ is a single family home that contains 1,179 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This house wont last long call now 732.806.1467.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Mainsail Avenue
1113 Mainsail Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1056 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in family friendly neighborhood of Ocean Acres.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
11 Seaview Court
11 Seaview Court, Ocean County, NJ
Just move in and unpack! 4 bedroom Bi-level located on a beautiful Cul de sac.Home features Eat in kitchen,dining room, large living space on both levels. Possible 5th bedroom/office on lower level.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
216 STEERING LANE
216 Steering Lane, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1092 sqft
Great rental ready for June 1st 2020. This ranch is ready for a qualified renter with no pets and no smoking. This home offers 3 bedrooms,1.5 baths , eat in Kitchen , living room with plenty of parking. Gas heat central air low monthly bills.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
151 MILL STREET
151 Mill Street, Ocean County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 151 MILL STREET in Ocean County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1152 FATHOM AVE.
1152 Fathom Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Ranch styled home for year round rental. 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced in rear yard. Home has solar electric panels,gas heat washer,dryer,micro wave, ceiling fans and stove. Hardwood floors in LR,Kitchen and hallway. Bedrooms have carpets.
Results within 10 miles of Beach Haven West
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
16 Alexandra Way
16 Alexandra Way, Ocean County, NJ
Property is not available until September.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
380 Radio Road
380 Radio Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1881 sqft
Spacious townhouse available now for rent. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom and another half bathroom sits on the kitchen/living room level. Enjoy the great weather on the two large decks off the living room and the master bedroom.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
808 E BAY CLUB LANE
808 Bay Club Lane East, Beach Haven, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1493 sqft
Get away for the month of June at a discounted rate! Normally $4,500 per week/ $18,000 a month! Freshly renovated and furnished for you this season.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
810 WEST AVENUE
810 South West Avenue, Beach Haven, NJ
This year in-season got $9,800/week - rent next season from Memorial Day - Labor Day 80k. It's all about location with this 4 bed, 3 full bth LEHYC bay front nautical dream.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJLong Branch, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWilliamstown, NJ
Atlantic City, NJMatawan, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJVentnor City, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSmithville, NJLinwood, NJ