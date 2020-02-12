783 Kennedy Blvd 24

Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297786
**NO FEE**
~APT Features~
*Modern kitchen
*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Spacious and airy
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Tons of sunlight
*Tiles in bathroom
*Hardwood flooring
*Plenty of windows
*Heat and hot water included
*Laundry in building
Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in
If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297786
(RLNE5847595)