783 Kennedy Blvd 24
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

783 Kennedy Blvd 24

783 Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

783 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297786

**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Modern kitchen
*Granite counter tops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Spacious and airy
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Tons of sunlight
*Tiles in bathroom
*Hardwood flooring
*Plenty of windows
*Heat and hot water included
*Laundry in building

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297786
Property Id 297786

(RLNE5847595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have any available units?
783 Kennedy Blvd 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have?
Some of 783 Kennedy Blvd 24's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 currently offering any rent specials?
783 Kennedy Blvd 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 pet-friendly?
No, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 offer parking?
No, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 does not offer parking.
Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have a pool?
No, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 does not have a pool.
Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have accessible units?
No, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 Kennedy Blvd 24 does not have units with air conditioning.
