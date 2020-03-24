All apartments in Bayonne
Find more places like 403 Avenue C Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonne, NJ
/
403 Avenue C Apt 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

403 Avenue C Apt 4

403 Avenue C · (862) 801-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayonne
See all
Constable Hook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

403 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NO BROKER FEE**

Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...you name it! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout, Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Black Appliances (Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave),

This apartment is located minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation! Pets are Gladly WELCOMED!

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! CALL NOW, THIS WON'T LAST!

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING!!!

Bernon F
Leasing Consultant
862.801.0801

**NO BROKER FEE**

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED
TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC & GAS

Total Due to Move in : $3,562.50

*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit, and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filing or evictions). Please note, there is a $55 application fee (per adult) to process.

*Total household income must gross and exceed $51,300/year (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify.

CLICK THE LINK AT THE BOTTOM TO APPLY!!!

(RLNE5631993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have any available units?
403 Avenue C Apt 4 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have?
Some of 403 Avenue C Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Avenue C Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
403 Avenue C Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Avenue C Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Avenue C Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Avenue C Apt 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 403 Avenue C Apt 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Bay One
957 Broadway
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002
19 East
19 East 19th Street
Bayonne, NJ 07002

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms
Bayonne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBayonne Pet Friendly Places
Bayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJHighland Park, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity