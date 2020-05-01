36 WEST 52ND ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming and Updated 1st floor 1 Bedroom unit in a 4 family residence with updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and quartz countertop for an elegant look. Light wall colors and updated flooring enhance this attractive unit. Landlord pays heat and hot water. Coin operated washer dryer on the premises. 1.5 months security deposit required.