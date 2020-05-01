Charming and Updated 1st floor 1 Bedroom unit in a 4 family residence with updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and quartz countertop for an elegant look. Light wall colors and updated flooring enhance this attractive unit. Landlord pays heat and hot water. Coin operated washer dryer on the premises. 1.5 months security deposit required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have any available units?
36 WEST 52ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 36 WEST 52ND ST have?
Some of 36 WEST 52ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 WEST 52ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
36 WEST 52ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.