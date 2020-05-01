All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM

36 WEST 52ND ST

36 West 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 West 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming and Updated 1st floor 1 Bedroom unit in a 4 family residence with updated kitchen and bath. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and quartz countertop for an elegant look. Light wall colors and updated flooring enhance this attractive unit. Landlord pays heat and hot water. Coin operated washer dryer on the premises. 1.5 months security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have any available units?
36 WEST 52ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
What amenities does 36 WEST 52ND ST have?
Some of 36 WEST 52ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 WEST 52ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
36 WEST 52ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 WEST 52ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 36 WEST 52ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST offer parking?
No, 36 WEST 52ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 WEST 52ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have a pool?
No, 36 WEST 52ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have accessible units?
No, 36 WEST 52ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 WEST 52ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 WEST 52ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 WEST 52ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
