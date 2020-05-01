304 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking lobby

**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC. This designer decorated building has an industrial modern theme with lobby, fitness center, coin-op laundry facility on each level and much more. This 2 bedroom unit features an ultra modern kitchen and bath, zone heat & AC, quartz/granite countertops, video intercom and many other high end finishes. The building is pet friendly. Call now! Photos are staged.