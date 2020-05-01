All apartments in Bayonne
304 BROADWAY
304 BROADWAY

304 Broadway · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC. This designer decorated building has an industrial modern theme with lobby, fitness center, coin-op laundry facility on each level and much more. This 2 bedroom unit features an ultra modern kitchen and bath, zone heat & AC, quartz/granite countertops, video intercom and many other high end finishes. The building is pet friendly. Call now! Photos are staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 BROADWAY have any available units?
304 BROADWAY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 BROADWAY have?
Some of 304 BROADWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
304 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 304 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 304 BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 304 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 304 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 304 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 304 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 304 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 BROADWAY has units with air conditioning.
