154 AVENUE E

Amenities
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane Argon Gas Windows- Fitness Rm-Common Area BBQ, Pizza Oven, Fire Pit, Water Feature, Herb Garden Outdoor Gated Parking-On Site Mgmt-All Key Fab Entry- Wired for FIOS and Cablevision-800 ft to the L.Rail-Easy commute to J.City, Hoboken & NYC. Security is 1 Month or Sayrhino.com $100 parking fee. Current incentive 1st month free on 13+ month lease.