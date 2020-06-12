All apartments in Bayonne
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:21 PM

154 AVENUE E

154 Avenue E · (201) 798-3300
Location

154 Avenue E, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B-403 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane Argon Gas Windows- Fitness Rm-Common Area BBQ, Pizza Oven, Fire Pit, Water Feature, Herb Garden Outdoor Gated Parking-On Site Mgmt-All Key Fab Entry- Wired for FIOS and Cablevision-800 ft to the L.Rail-Easy commute to J.City, Hoboken & NYC. Security is 1 Month or Sayrhino.com $100 parking fee. Current incentive 1st month free on 13+ month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 AVENUE E have any available units?
154 AVENUE E has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 AVENUE E have?
Some of 154 AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
154 AVENUE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 154 AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 154 AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 154 AVENUE E does offer parking.
Does 154 AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 154 AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 154 AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 154 AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 154 AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
