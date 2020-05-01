125 W 54th St Apt 3R

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**NO BROKER FEE**



Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...you name it! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment features Hardwood floors throughout, Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave),



This apartment is located minutes away from the major highways & Public Transportation! Pets are Gladly WELCOMED!



Bernon F

Leasing Consultant

862.801.0801



TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRIC & GAS



Total Due to Move in : $3,562.50



*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit, and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filing or evictions). Please note, there is a $55 application fee (per adult) to process.



*Total household income must gross and exceed $51,300/year (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify.



CLICK THE LINK AT THE BOTTOM TO APPLY!!!



