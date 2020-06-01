344 Main Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This classic Bay Header has a spacious living room, dining room, sunporch, custom kitchen with wet bar. front & back staircase with leads to master suite with private bath. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath. Availability for September 12 - 19 $5,000 wk September 19 - 26 $4,500 wk $250. cleaning fee, owner provides 6 beach badges