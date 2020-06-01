All apartments in Bay Head
Find more places like 344 Main Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Head, NJ
/
344 Main Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:47 PM

344 Main Avenue

344 Main Ave · (732) 295-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bay Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

344 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Weekly Rental... Please review dates below Location... four homes from the ocean...front porch filled with wicker... A very private backyard brick patio for welcoming guests throughout the summer. walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This classic Bay Header has a spacious living room, dining room, sunporch, custom kitchen with wet bar. front & back staircase with leads to master suite with private bath. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath. Availability for September 12 - 19 $5,000 wk September 19 - 26 $4,500 wk $250. cleaning fee, owner provides 6 beach badges

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Main Avenue have any available units?
344 Main Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 344 Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
344 Main Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Main Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 344 Main Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 344 Main Avenue offer parking?
No, 344 Main Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 344 Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 344 Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 344 Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 344 Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Main Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 344 Main Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Head 2 BedroomsBay Head 3 Bedrooms
Bay Head Apartments with GarageBay Head Apartments with Parking
Bay Head Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity