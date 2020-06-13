/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Results within 5 miles of Avon-by-the-Sea
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Avenue
16 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Lake Avenue in Ocean Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Avon-by-the-Sea
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Ocean Boulevard
525 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
Direct Oceanfront Penthouse in Long Branch! Southern exposure with spectacular unobstructed ocean views from every room! Most desirable unit in the building with 3 full bedrooms! Annual furnished or unfurnished rental available now.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
973 Ocean Avenue
973 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rented for the Summer. Monthly rental only. Month of July avail (6/27-8/1) for $26,500. This beach block, totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just perfect for all your summer fun.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Unit 339
1075 Stephenson Avenue, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
430 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136
1075 Stephenson Ave, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
485 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
33 Cooper Avenue
33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West End
1 Unit Available
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
Similar Pages
Avon-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsAvon-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsAvon-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvon-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsAvon-by-the-Sea Accessible Apartments
Avon-by-the-Sea Apartments with BalconyAvon-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageAvon-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvon-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingAvon-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJ