337 Norwood Avenue

Amenities
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY. ~~~~~~~~~~~ Lovely beach cottage with beautiful lake views only 3 blocks to the beach. 3 bedrooms (one downstairs and two upstairs plus BONUS LOFT ROOM UPSTAIRS) nicely furnished, open porch, yard with grill and outdoor shower, washer and dryer. Dog considered, no cats. Walking distance to Avon beach, pool, NJ Transit, restaurants.