All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 337 Norwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
/
337 Norwood Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

337 Norwood Avenue

337 Norwood Avenue · (732) 996-1637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avon-by-the-Sea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY. ~~~~~~~~~~~ Lovely beach cottage with beautiful lake views only 3 blocks to the beach. 3 bedrooms (one downstairs and two upstairs plus BONUS LOFT ROOM UPSTAIRS) nicely furnished, open porch, yard with grill and outdoor shower, washer and dryer. Dog considered, no cats. Walking distance to Avon beach, pool, NJ Transit, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Norwood Avenue have any available units?
337 Norwood Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 Norwood Avenue have?
Some of 337 Norwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Norwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
337 Norwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Norwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Norwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 337 Norwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 337 Norwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 337 Norwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Norwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Norwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 337 Norwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 337 Norwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 337 Norwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Norwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Norwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Norwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Norwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 337 Norwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Avon-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsAvon-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms
Avon-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvon-by-the-Sea Dog Friendly Apartments
Avon-by-the-Sea Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJ
Lawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity