Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street. No pets and good credit is a must. All applicants must complete the NTN report or similar credit/background check.