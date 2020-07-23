Apartment List
/
NJ
/
atlantic highlands
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Highlands

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
313 Shore Drive
313 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This Lovely Charming Unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Balcony off master bedroom. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and baths. Extra room behind garage and can be used as an entertainment room and has back yard/garden.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Highlands

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Lexington Court
118 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Beautiful appointed Terrace 200 end unit.Spacious eat in kitchen with a large quartz bar top open to the living/dining area, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Wood like laminate floors in living and dining room. Updated baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
84 Battin Road
84 Battin Road, Fair Haven, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1 sqft
This is the one! AMAZING opportunity to rent a fantastic ranch nestled on one of Fair Havens most coveted streets! Ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Featuring expansive great room w/ custom built ins and handsome wood burning fireplace, 2 generous

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
11 Wharf Avenue
11 Wharf Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
In the heart of Red Bank, steps away from marina, parks all the shopping and restaurants and vibrant cultural life...

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
596 Ocean Avenue
596 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
102 April Way
102 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
Well appointed and spacious 2/3 bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Open layout dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Wedgewood Circle
216 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Atlantic Highlands
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
6 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1211 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
983 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
85 Fieldcrest Way
85 Fieldcrest Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1676 sqft
This bright, spacious, and large home has just been freshly painted. Two huge bedrooms, separate dining room, fireplace, private backyard, ... Newer energy efficient utilities. Washer/dyer in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
159 Wharfside Drive
159 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Open concept- updated 2 bedroom w/ tasteful modern furnishings. First floor unit with breakfast bar open to LR/ DR. Hardwood floors throughout. Steps to beach and riverfront marina. HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED and washer/dryer on site.

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, Red Hot,High End, West End section of Long Branch.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Emily Court
21 Emily Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Brand new 2 bedroom,21/2 condo with garage.This beautiful open and airy end unit features oversized eat in upgraded kitchen with white bright cabinets,Samsung stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
152 Northampton Drive
152 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Outstanding end unit with private location. This home offers 2 bed, 3 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Beachway Avenue
18 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
''Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Mint Condition''Features include attached garage, deck, water view from master bedroom, new appliances, laminate floors, carpeting and baths.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJLakewood, NJHighlands, NJRumson, NJPort Monmouth, NJRed Bank, NJLittle Silver, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Tinton Falls, NJKeansburg, NJLong Branch, NJEatontown, NJWest Long Branch, NJOakhurst, NJKeyport, NJCliffwood Beach, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJMatawan, NJOcean Grove, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice