Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo in very good condition. Fireplace in living room and enterance to porch. Washer dryer included. close to shopping and entertainment. Credit and background check a must paid for by applicant. Call Richard 609-412-9526. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4933 Winterbury Dr have any available units?
4933 Winterbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic County, NJ.
What amenities does 4933 Winterbury Dr have?
Some of 4933 Winterbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Winterbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Winterbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.