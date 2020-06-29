4933 Winterbury Dr

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo in very good condition. Fireplace in living room and enterance to porch. Washer dryer included. close to shopping and entertainment. Credit and background check a must paid for by applicant. Call Richard 609-412-9526. NO PETS