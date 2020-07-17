All apartments in Atlantic County
Find more places like 4831 Hawthorne Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic County, NJ
/
4831 Hawthorne Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4831 Hawthorne Ln

4831 Hawthorne Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4831 Hawthorne Ln, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Amenities

pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Front unit!! Much more desirable location! Well maintained, super spacious, trileveled townhome. Home will be freshly painted with new flooring. Lower level is converted as a usable 3rd bedroom...there is a floating partition wall with door. Large storage /utility room is also a large closet to hang clothes. Amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball, playground area. Don't miss renting a gem. Taking applications now for July 1st move in date. Must be at least 24 hour notice for any showings. All applicants must have a $50.00 per adult (over age of 18) NTN check ran by BLHOMES.COM No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have any available units?
4831 Hawthorne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic County, NJ.
What amenities does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have?
Some of 4831 Hawthorne Ln's amenities include pool, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 Hawthorne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Hawthorne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Hawthorne Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4831 Hawthorne Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln offer parking?
No, 4831 Hawthorne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 Hawthorne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4831 Hawthorne Ln has a pool.
Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have accessible units?
No, 4831 Hawthorne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4831 Hawthorne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4831 Hawthorne Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4831 Hawthorne Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard
Somers Point, NJ 08244

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJChester, PA
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJOcean Acres, NJTuckerton, NJBrigantine, NJAbsecon, NJNorthfield, NJPomona, NJ
Pleasantville, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJMays Landing, NJOcean City, NJHammonton, NJBerlin, NJClementon, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJStratford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College