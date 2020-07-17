4831 Hawthorne Ln

Amenities
Front unit!! Much more desirable location! Well maintained, super spacious, trileveled townhome. Home will be freshly painted with new flooring. Lower level is converted as a usable 3rd bedroom...there is a floating partition wall with door. Large storage /utility room is also a large closet to hang clothes. Amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball, playground area. Don't miss renting a gem. Taking applications now for July 1st move in date. Must be at least 24 hour notice for any showings. All applicants must have a $50.00 per adult (over age of 18) NTN check ran by BLHOMES.COM No exceptions.