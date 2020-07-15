All apartments in Atlantic County
2702 Evergreen Ct

2702 Evergreen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Upstairs corner condo with newer kitchen and laundry room with hall walk in closet. Move in ready. Must qualify with Woodlands first. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/c93e28a97af6f1c02a18b557a9224d8f/1316/new/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Evergreen Ct have any available units?
2702 Evergreen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic County, NJ.
What amenities does 2702 Evergreen Ct have?
Some of 2702 Evergreen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Evergreen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Evergreen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Evergreen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Evergreen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 2702 Evergreen Ct offer parking?
No, 2702 Evergreen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Evergreen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Evergreen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Evergreen Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Evergreen Ct has a pool.
Does 2702 Evergreen Ct have accessible units?
No, 2702 Evergreen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Evergreen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Evergreen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 Evergreen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 Evergreen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
