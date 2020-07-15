Upstairs corner condo with newer kitchen and laundry room with hall walk in closet. Move in ready. Must qualify with Woodlands first. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/c93e28a97af6f1c02a18b557a9224d8f/1316/new/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2702 Evergreen Ct have?
Some of 2702 Evergreen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
