Atlantic City, NJ
513 SEWELL Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

513 SEWELL Ave

513 Sewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Two or more cars parking. Garage is for storage purposes only. ADT security system. Great location in Bungalow Park on the other side of Gardner's Basin. Quiet street. Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electricity and water. Screening for credit, income and criminal & tenant history. $45 non-refundable application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 SEWELL Ave have any available units?
513 SEWELL Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic City, NJ.
What amenities does 513 SEWELL Ave have?
Some of 513 SEWELL Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 SEWELL Ave currently offering any rent specials?
513 SEWELL Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 SEWELL Ave pet-friendly?
No, 513 SEWELL Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 513 SEWELL Ave offer parking?
Yes, 513 SEWELL Ave does offer parking.
Does 513 SEWELL Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 SEWELL Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 SEWELL Ave have a pool?
Yes, 513 SEWELL Ave has a pool.
Does 513 SEWELL Ave have accessible units?
No, 513 SEWELL Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 513 SEWELL Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 SEWELL Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 SEWELL Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 SEWELL Ave has units with air conditioning.
