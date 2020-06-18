513 SEWELL Ave

Amenities

First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Two or more cars parking. Garage is for storage purposes only. ADT security system. Great location in Bungalow Park on the other side of Gardner's Basin. Quiet street. Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electricity and water. Screening for credit, income and criminal & tenant history. $45 non-refundable application fee per adult.