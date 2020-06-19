All apartments in Atlantic City
46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204

46 N Connecticut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

46 N Connecticut Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Amenities

on-site laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on the second floor within a complex. There is a coin-operated laundy room located on the first floor. The kitchen and dining room are very spacious. This is very affordable and close to the beach and boardwalk! It's literally down the street from the Ocean Casino & Hotel. Make this your home today!

Rent: $1,100 per month
Security Deposit: $1,100
Income: min. 2x the monthly rent ($2,200)

Check out the listing online at:

www.stpropertygroup.com/rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 have any available units?
46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic City, NJ.
Is 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 pet-friendly?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 offer parking?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 does not offer parking.
Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 have a pool?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 does not have a pool.
Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 have accessible units?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
