Home
Atlantic City, NJ
351 N Harrisburg Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
351 N Harrisburg Ave
351 North Harrisburg Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
351 North Harrisburg Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated one bedroom, one full bath apartment for yearly rent!! Open layout living room and spacious bedroom. This apartment is ready for you to move right in. CALL TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlantic City, NJ
.
Is 351 N Harrisburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 N Harrisburg Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 N Harrisburg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlantic City
.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave offer parking?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have a pool?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
