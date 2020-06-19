All apartments in Atlantic City
Find more places like 351 N Harrisburg Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic City, NJ
/
351 N Harrisburg Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

351 N Harrisburg Ave

351 North Harrisburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

351 North Harrisburg Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated one bedroom, one full bath apartment for yearly rent!! Open layout living room and spacious bedroom. This apartment is ready for you to move right in. CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have any available units?
351 N Harrisburg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic City, NJ.
Is 351 N Harrisburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 N Harrisburg Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 N Harrisburg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave offer parking?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have a pool?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 N Harrisburg Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 N Harrisburg Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College